The Office Star Hugh Dane's Cause of Death Revealed

Hugh Dane, who played Hank the security guard on The Office, died from pancreatic cancer according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The actor passed away on May 16 at his home in Los Angeles. The circumstances of his death were unknown at the time.

The news was first shared by Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on the series. On Jun. 4, he wrote on Twitter, "RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him."

Following the announcement came several tweets from other members of the cast who shared fond memories of the actor.