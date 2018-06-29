Bella Hadid Sets the Record Straight on Drake's "Finesse" Lyrics

Don't believe everything you read, Team Drizzy.

As soon as Drake released his double-sided album Scorpion Thursday night, fans immediately began listening and dissecting what each song means.

Some were quick to speculate that the track "Finesse" was about Drake's rumored romance with Bella Hadid.

"I want my baby to have your eyes, I'm going against my own advice / Should I do New York? I can't decide / Fashion Week is more your thing than mine," he rapped.

Speculation continued that Drake was referencing Gigi Hadid in other lyrics such as, "You stay on my mind / You and your sister too hot to handle."