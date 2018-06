Pete Davidson Kisses Ariana Grande During NYC Stroll: "Our Love Is Beautiful"

Pete Davidson and fiancé Ariana Grande's public whirlwind lovefest continues with some new PDA, while the singer wears her heart on her...chest.

The 24-year-old SNL star and 25-year-old singer have continuously posted lovey dovey (and some NSFW) messages to each other on Instagram since he confirmed their relationship on the social network in late May, and amid their engagement, which was made public earlier this month. On Thursday night, Grande posted on Instagram an upside down paparazzi photo of the two kissing while out in New York City that day.

"Our love is beautiful," Davidson commented.

Also on Thursday night, Grande posted on Instagram Stories a video of her dancing in a sweatshirt bearing a photo of Davidson.