Kim Kardashian Shares Her Under-$10 Makeup Must-Haves

Kim Kardashian is helping beauty lovers everywhere ball on a budget.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loves luxurious beauty products (See: Her $230 foundation), her beauty cabinet also includes a few drugstore finds that don't require a heavy investment. Today, she shared them on her official app, filling our drugstore carts with makeup you can try without guilt.

"If you're doing your glam on a budget, there are so many amazing products you can get for less than $10," she said.

With the exception of foundation and concealer, Kim's drugstore picks are enough to create a full look—eye shadow, lashes and blush included. Bare minimum, if you left your makeup bag at home, these products are safe bets for a quick run to the drugstore.