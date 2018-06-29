Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of Son Journey River Green

Fri., Jun. 29, 2018

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's baby boy is growing up!

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of the couple's almost 2-year-old son, Journey River Green. The sweet picture shows a blonde Journey wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt, supporting his mom who has starred in two TMNT films. Fox captioned the social media snap, "#mood."

Journey is Fox and Green's third child together, they are also parents to 5-year-old Noah and 4-year-old Bodhi. Green, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, also has a 16-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Fox and Green have only shared a handful of photos of their kids on social media. After giving birth to Journey in Aug. 2016, Fox waited a few months before posting a photo of him.

Just days ago, Fox and Green celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort on Hawaii's Big Island in June 2010.

The couple has since returned to Hawaii together on a number of occasions, most recently they were spotted packing on the PDA on a getaway in April.

