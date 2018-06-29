The Swimsuit Cover-Up, Bella Hadid's Way and More Celeb Styles

Finally...the answer to all of our summer problems: cover-ups!

The dreaded decision of what to wear to a pool party or a beach is no more. Thanks to some style tips from stars like Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham, you can have a summer ball without baring it all.

Let's be honest: The normal two-piece bathing suits aren't for everyone, and one-pieces may not be risqué enough for others. Luckily, these cover-ups provide the perfect combo where style and comfort meet.

Dress your swimsuit up with a flowing tunic-style cover-up, a sexy peek-a-boo crochet or even a mesh iteration to show a little skin. These looks are sure to keep you swim-ready all summer long.