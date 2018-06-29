Tessa Thompson Says She's Attracted to Both Men and Women

Tessa Thompson opens up about her sexuality in a new interview but remains coy about the nature of her relationship with Janelle Monáe.

The 33-year-old Westworld and Thor: Ragnarok star and singer fueled romance rumors over the last year, especially after the release of Monáe's sexually suggestive music videos "Make Me Feel," which shows the two almost kissing, and "Pynk," which shows Thompson popping out of Monae's vagina-like pants.

"I can take things for granted because of my family – it's so free and you can be anything that you want to be. I'm attracted to men and also to women," Thompson told NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit. "If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don't even have to have the discussion."