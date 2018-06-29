Patricia Clarkson Gets Very Candid About Justin Timberlake's Penis Size

Screen Gems
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 9:50 AM
Screen Gems
Patricia Clarkson had something to say about Justin Timberlake—and it involved down there.
The Oscar nominee got very candid during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday night, where she played a round of "How Big Was It?" with Cohen and fellow guest Elizabeth Perkins.
Clarkson hadn't forgotten the name of the game when she was tasked with the first question: "Who had the biggest chance of being your friends with benefits on the set of Friends With Benefits?"
Without skipping a beat, the star knew her answer. "Hands down Justin Timberlake because if we want to talk about big," she quipped.
To clear up any lingering confusion, Cohen clarified, "Is Justin endowed well?"
"I had the good fortune to get to see him all there because they were shooting a scene that they couldn't keep anything on," she explained. "He is a gorgeous man."
"He's gifted below the waist?" Cohen pressed on.
"Oh yes," Clarkson coyly assured.
Growing more embarrassed by the minute, Clarkson added, "Oh my God. His mother's gonna kill me."
Meanwhile, Cohen was impressed with the dirt the actress dished out.
"We've been doing this show for nine years," he exclaimed. "That's maybe the best scoop ever!"
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?