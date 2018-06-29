Drake Hints at Past Romance With Bella Hadid on Scorpion

Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 7:40 AM
Getty Images
"I want my baby to have your eyes," Drake rapped on his latest album. Could those eyes be those of Bella Hadid?
The Grammy winner didn't exactly namedrop on his newly released fifth album, Scorpion, but the rapper left us enough clues to draw our own conclusions.
On the track, "Finesse," the Grammy winner rhymes as he contemplates heading to New York City to see a special someone.
"I can't even lie, I'd rather stay inside/I can't do suit and tie/Can't be in a room with you and stand on different sides," he raps on the song. "One thing at a time/I have to learn to hide/One thing at a time/Emotions running high/I wish you felt alright."
JP Yim/Getty Images
With comments like "You stay on my mind/all the time, all the time" and "I would make time for you/Commitment," the star gives the impression it was a fling he cared about.
But, who was he talking about exactly? He mentions Fashion Week—"more your thing than mine." As fans well know, Bella has walked countless New York Fashion Week catwalks during her career as a supermodel. He also notes "You and your sister/Too hot to handle." Given the clues, we'd wager to say he's rapping about the younger Hadid sister, whom he was rumored to be going out with last fall. Plus, as Drake seems to reference at the top of the track, Bella is known for her cat-like eyes.
Andy Cohen broached the topic with her famous mama, Yolanda Hadid, in October 2017, asking, "There are rumors that Bella is dating Drake. Is that true?"
"He threw her a big 21st birthday party last night," he continued. "You were there!"
"They're friends," Hadid answered coyly.
From the sound of Drake's new song, perhaps they were more.
The Hadids were certainly on Drake's mind for this new album. On "Sandra's Rose," he quipped, "My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid."
Mohamed, of course, is Bella and Gigi's dad.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?