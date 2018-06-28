The Sandlot For-Eh-Ver! Movie Heading Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Legends never die, and neither does The Sandlot!

In honor of the classic '90s flick's 25th anniversary, Fathom Events is celebrating by showing the film across select theaters on July 22 and July 24.

That's right, Timmy Timmons, Bertram Grover Weeks, Scotty Smalls, Michael "Squints" Palledorous, Tommy "Repeat" Timmons, Kenny DeNunez, Hamilton "Ham" Porter and Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez are heading back to the baseball field and gearing up to take on the Beast one more time.

And just in case you've never witness the timeless magic of The Sandlot, it's set in 1962 and follows Tom Guiry's Scotty Smalls as the new kid in town who is welcomed onto the team by Benny's Mike Vitar.