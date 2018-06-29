How Armageddon Rocketed Ben Affleck to Heartthrob Movie Star Status

Quick, which asteroid-hurtling-toward-earth disaster flick from 1998 do you remember?

If you answered the one with hunky Ben Affleck, you are correct.

Armageddon, starring Affleck, Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton and Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," couldn't help but make a deeper impact than…well, than Deep Impact.

"If you don't [develop the characters], then you're just left with a bunch of physical action that's disconnected from character," executive producer Jonathan Hensleigh, who conceived the original story and also co-wrote Armageddon's screenplay with J.J. Abrams, exclusively tells E! News. "You might have a chance of having a successful movie at the box office, but it increases your odds exponentially if you include really strong character stuff."