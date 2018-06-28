What to Do With NSFW SavagexFenty Xccessories, According to Rihanna

Rihanna went bad in 2007 and never looked back.

Fast forward to over a decade of making chart-topping, twerk-inducing music, hosting her annual Diamond Ball, reigning street style, starting Fenty Beauty with a best-selling red lipstick (yas to sexy pouts), killing the game with her Fenty collections and starring in box office hits. Today, you'll find the Ocean's 8 star sitting in her sheer, marabou-trimmed robe, counting stacks from the [woman] that finally gave her her money.

If this is what it means to be bad, we don't want to be good.

Today, the "Wild Thoughts" singer released the newest addition to her empire: SavagexFenty Xccessories. Although furry handcuffs and lace eye masks used to be reserved for the kinky, the triple threat's irresistible lifestyle and ownership over her sexuality even has the straight-and-narrow rethinking their after-dark wardrobe. But, what happens when you dare to purchase an Xccessory? What does a bad gal do with these things?