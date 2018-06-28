Priyanka Chopra Brings Nick Jonas to Friends' Pre-Wedding Festivities in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are caught up in wedding fever!

Not their own; the 35-year-old Quantico actress and former Miss World and 25-year-old pop star have only been romantically linked for a little over a month (and as far as we know, they're no Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson). But the two flew to her home country of India last week to meet her family and recently took part in pre-wedding festivities for her friends.

On Wednesday, Priyanka and Nick attended Akash Ambani and fiancé Shloka Mehta and his sister Isha Ambani and fiancé Anand Piramal's double pre-engagement mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. While the couples got engaged earlier this year, in India, pairs take part in many pre-wedding events, including pre-engagement festivities and a traditional engagement ceremony, where they exchange rings before their weddings.

Priyanka wore a lilac georgette Tarun Tahiliani couture sari with lace and French knot applique borders to the event. Sheposted on Instagram Stories a photo of the brides-to-be and on her regular feed a pic of herself with Ambani and Mehta, writing, "Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre engagement party."