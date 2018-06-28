Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Says People Tell Her She's ''Not as Pretty'' as Her Mom and Sister

Aoki Lee Simmons is standing up to those who compare to her famous mother and older sister.

As the 15-year-old daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki has spent much of her childhood in the spotlight.

In an emotional statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the celeb spawn addressed why she's decided to share more photos of her face with fans after years of being told she's "not as pretty" as Kimora and 18-year-old Ming Lee Simmons.

"I used to be very picky about pictures and not really show my face," she shared, "and would often not post pictures of cool events or important moments because I didn't like my smile or I was standing next to my beautiful sister. It's easy to get insecure when your sister and mom are models."