What the GLOW Cast Hope Viewers Take Away from Season 2

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 6:10 AM
GLOW is set in the 1980s, but it sure is timely.
The Netflix comedy about the launch of an all-female pro wrestling TV series (also called GLOW aka Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, it was a real show back in the day) returns for a second season on Friday, June 29 and remains extremely relevant to what is happening in Hollywood and for women all over the world with the Time's Up and #MeToo movement. What should viewers take away from this season?
"Empowerment," Jackie Tohn told E! News at a junket ahead of the premiere.
"Yeah, women empowerment definitely," Sydelle Noel said. "You see a group of women—oddly different types of women—come together and actually become friends that you wouldn't normally see those different types of women be friends. It's because it's different circumstances."
Netflix
"I think the takeaway is there's power in what's real," Britney Young said.
Marc Maron, Sam on the series, had a different message people, specifically men, should take away from this season of GLOW.
"That men should learn how to behave themselves," he said. "Be a little more empathetic to women."
"That's a great life lesson," Alison Brie said. "And that women should continue to make their voices heard and empower themselves."
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast of GLOW.
GLOW season two drops on Netflix on Friday, June 29.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?