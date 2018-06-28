Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Stormi's "Epic" First Birthday Party

Stormi Webster will only turn five months old this weekend, but Kylie Jenner is already think about her baby girl's birthday in February.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, so she still has seven months to go before Stormi turns one. But that's not stopping Kylie from brainstorming ideas for her daughter's major milestone.

While on her way to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 34th birthday on Wednesday, Kylie shared some party details with her fans on Snapchat. "Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is trippin' me out," Kylie said in one video.