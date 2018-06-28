Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Stormi's "Epic" First Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Stormi Webster will only turn five months old this weekend, but Kylie Jenner is already think about her baby girl's birthday in February.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, so she still has seven months to go before Stormi turns one. But that's not stopping Kylie from brainstorming ideas for her daughter's major milestone.

While on her way to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 34th birthday on Wednesday, Kylie shared some party details with her fans on Snapchat. "Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is trippin' me out," Kylie said in one video.

Read

Inside Khloe Kardashian's 34th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Mother's Day 2018

Instagram

"That means we're halfway to a year, almost, and I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's gonna be epic, OK?" Kylie continued, adding that she was going to do "super magical unicorn theme" but North West and Penelope Disick beat her to it. "So I have to think of something else."

Kylie recently returned from a family trip to France with Stormi and Travis, where the 27-year-old rapper performed at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival. A week prior to the trip, Kylie decided to delete all photos of baby Stormi's face on Instagram.

When one social media user noted that Kylie "cut her baby out" of a photo, the Kylie Cosmetics founder replied, "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Snapchat

Kylie did share a glimpse of her baby girl on social media Thursday though. The E! star posted a video to Snapchat while spending time with her daughter.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Celeb Kids , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Romantic Vacation to Italy

Roseanne, The Conners, GIF

The Definitive Explanation of How Roseanne Became The Conners

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Practice a Dance Routine in Adorable New Video

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Shorts

Not Your Typical Summer Shorts, as Seen on Gigi and Bella Hadid

Khloe Kardashian Throws a Low-Key Birthday Party

ESC: Dare to Wear, Lady Gaga

Watch Out! Lady Gaga's Blazer Dress Can Stop Traffic

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

Shailene Woodley Ate Only 350 Calories a Day for Adrift: "It Was F--king Miserable"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.