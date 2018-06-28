Shailene Woodley Ate Only 350 Calories a Day for Adrift: "It Was F--king Miserable"

In the course of shooting her latest film, Shailene Woodley had to put herself in her character's lost-at-sea shoes.

As the protagonist in Adrift, Baltasar Kormákur's romantic drama based on the real-life story of sailors Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, the actress had to physically mirror how her character looked after more than a month of being stranded on a hurricane-ravaged sailboat.

In the film, which chronicles the couple as they fight to survive on a damaged ship cut off from communication, Woodley's character rations out what little sustenance remains, including peanut butter and cans of Spam, as they desperately try to get to land.