The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 Trailer Has an Instantly Iconic LeeAnne Locken Moment

LeeAnne Locken, a gift that keeps on giving, is back for The Real Housewives of Dallas season three. And, this should come as no surprise, she's serving the drama up real good.

LeeAnne, who returns alongside everyone from season two: Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott, wastes no time giving viewers the best moment in the season three trailer (above).

"I'm exhausted! My weave is exhausted; the panty-liner on my underwear is exhausted," LeeAnne says to an unseen person.

Bless her.

But that's not the only dramatic moment. No, the ladies from the Lone Star state are serving.