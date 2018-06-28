Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars Attend Portia de Rossi's Launch Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Portia de Rossi, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ellen DeGeneres

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for RH

Portia De Rossi's General Public x RH launch party was filled with A-list attendees.

Of course, Ellen DeGeneres attended the Wednesday night event, held at Restoration Hardware in Los Angeles, to support her wife. Videos posted on social media show the couple holding hands while posing for pictures together. One video also shows Ellen sweeping up the floor at the event, making sure everything was nice and tidy.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ellen Pompeo, Nate Berkus and January Jones also showed their support for Portia, who is the founder and CEO of General Public, at the event.

Read

Portia de Rossi Explains to Ellen DeGeneres Why She Quit Acting

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen Pompeo, Nate Berkus, January Jones, Portia de Rossi, Art Launch

Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen Pompeo, Nate Berkus, January Jones, Portia de Rossi, Art Launch

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for RH

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen Pompeo, Nate Berkus, January Jones, Portia de Rossi, Art Launch

Instagram

While at the launch party, Portia opened up about past divorce rumors and how she handles all of the speculation surrounding her relationship with Ellen.

"The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed," she told Us Weekly. "I'm not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, 'Oh, now we're finally accepted.' We get the same s--t as every celebrity couple."

She went on to add, "I thought, 'Wow, this is great that I'm pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever.' That means there is an acceptance for this."

And when it comes to all of the relationship rumors, Portia and Ellen try to "avoid it" because they just "don't care."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Kris Jenner , Ellen DeGeneres , Portia De Rossi , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Romantic Vacation to Italy

Roseanne, The Conners, GIF

The Definitive Explanation of How Roseanne Became The Conners

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Is Already Thinking About Stormi's "Epic" First Birthday Party

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Practice a Dance Routine in Adorable New Video

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Shorts

Not Your Typical Summer Shorts, as Seen on Gigi and Bella Hadid

Khloe Kardashian Throws a Low-Key Birthday Party

ESC: Dare to Wear, Lady Gaga

Watch Out! Lady Gaga's Blazer Dress Can Stop Traffic

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.