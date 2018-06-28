GLOW Season 2 Preview: French Fry Accidents, Fierce Females and Fractured Friendships

GLOW, Netflix's glorious comedy about the making of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (a real show from the 1980s), returns for a second season on June 29 and it's full of fractured relationships, fierce females, funny ladies…and French fry accidents?

Let's rewind a bit.

Fractured relationships

The first season revolved around the assembly of the ladies by Sam (Marc Maron) and culminated in their first televised wrestling match. Throughout this, former friends Debbie (Betty Gilpin) and Ruth (Alison Brie), had to put their differences aside (Ruth had an affair with Debbie's husband) to put on a show. This year?

"Season two is difficult for Ruth, I would say," Brie told E! News.