Priyanka Chopra Gives the Ultimate Pep Talk on Conquering Self Doubt

Stop hating yourself, ladies, says Priyanka Chopra.

On Allure magazine's summer digital cover, the actress and Miss World 2000 appears fresh-faced with her natural wavy hair. In a video for the outlet, posted on YouTube, she talks about how women, unlike men, are encouraged to adhere to certain standards of beauty, because they've "always been treated as second-class citizens."

"We've always been told that only one of us can win and only the best one will get the cutest boy and only the best one will get the job, that we spent so much time elbowing each other out of the way, pulling each other down...can we, for a second, love ourselves and say, 'I do not need all of these magazines to tell me how to lose the weight or how should I starve because I wanna please a man?'" she said.