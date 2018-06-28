Seth Meyers Was Hugh Grant’s Doppelganger in the '90s—Plus More Celebrity Lookalikes

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 7:43 AM

The '90s sure were a wild time for Hugh Grant; Among other things, he looked like Seth Meyers!

On Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host came face-to-face with his once-doppelganger and showed him just how much they looked alike some 20 years ago.

"I've been a fan of yours for a long time. People have told me that we look alike," Meyers said.

"I know," Grant said.

"Yeah, there's a little similarity," Meyers said.

"Like droopy eyes," Grant said.

"Yeah, we got that nice droopy eye," Meyers agreed. "And I really, I will be honest, in the mid-'90s, I really leaned into the fact that we looked alike. You had a hairstyle that I thought, I was like, 'That looks great on Hugh Grant's face. I'm close enough, I'm gonna give it a shot.'"

The host then presented three sets of photos of him and Grant, pasted side by side, each sporting the same floppy hairstyle.

Photos

Celebrity Look-Alikes

Hugh Grant, Seth Meyers, Look-Alikes, Late Night With Seth Meyers

NBC

Check out more stars who have celeb look-alikes!

The list includes Amy AdamsIsla FisherGal Gadot, Zach Galfianakis and Kristen Stewart.

