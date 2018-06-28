Seth Meyers Was Hugh Grant’s Doppelganger in the '90s—Plus More Celebrity Lookalikes

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 7:43 AM
The '90s sure were a wild time for Hugh Grant; Among other things, he looked like Seth Meyers!
On Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host came face-to-face with his once-doppelganger and showed him just how much they looked alike some 20 years ago.
"I've been a fan of yours for a long time. People have told me that we look alike," Meyers said.
"I know," Grant said.
"Yeah, there's a little similarity," Meyers said.
"Like droopy eyes," Grant said.
"Yeah, we got that nice droopy eye," Meyers agreed. "And I really, I will be honest, in the mid-'90s, I really leaned into the fact that we looked alike. You had a hairstyle that I thought, I was like, 'That looks great on Hugh Grant's face. I'm close enough, I'm gonna give it a shot.'"
The host then presented three sets of photos of him and Grant, pasted side by side, each sporting the same floppy hairstyle.
NBC
Check out more stars who have celeb look-alikes!
The list includes Amy Adams, Isla Fisher, Gal Gadot, Zach Galfianakis and Kristen Stewart.
