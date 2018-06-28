Sam Smith Admits He's "Going Through Some Sh-t" Amid Brandon Flynn Breakup Rumors

Did Sam Smith just hint he and Brandon Flynn have called it quits?

After The Sun reported their split, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of his world tour. At the beginning of the show, he welcomed the audience and mentioned he was "going through some sh-t."

"I know that everyone in this room right now is going through some sh-t. I know I'm going through some sh-t," he said. "And tonight I want all of us to just leave all of our worries and all of our heartache aside and let's have some fun. Let's sing as loud as we can."

E! News has reached out to Smith'S and Flynn's rep for comment on the possible split.