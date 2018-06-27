9 Super Trendy Sunglasses for Every Budget

Make no mistake, sunglasses are a very crucial aspect of your summer uniform.

But question for you: Are yours making a statement? You can't just throw on any old pair and expect to look summer-ready. By that we mean, let your sunnies do the talking. Especially when you're sticking to basics (denim shorts and bathing suits, for example) in the wardrobe department, it doesn't hurt to experiment with a statement frame.

A statement frame is not just one size fits all though. There are tiny frames, cat-eyes, oversized and more. Also note that said glasses aren't one price point fits all, either.

For 9 hot summer shades in every price point, keep scrolling girl!

Not Expensive at All

BUY IT: Nordstrom BP. 55mm Mini Cat Eye Sunglasses, $14

Not Expensive at All

BUY IT: Quay Australia x Missguided Oh My Dayz 53mm Sunglasses, $60

Not Expensive at All

BUY IT: Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $60

Only Kinda Expensive

BUY IT: Matthew Williamson Round-Frame Gold-Tone Mirrored Sunglasses, $100

Only Kinda Expensive

BUY IT: Chimi Joel Ighe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $150

Only Kinda Expensive

BUY IT: Adam Selman x Le Specs Luxe Last Lolita 49mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $119

Really, Really Expensive

BUY IT: Dolce & Gabbana Round-Frame Printed Acetate and Gold-Tone Convertible Sunglasses, $590

Really, Really Expensive

BUY IT: Illesteva Isabella Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, $230

Really, Really Expensive

BUY IT: Gucci Pixie Crystal-Embellished Gold-Tone and Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $620

Girl, you're ready. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

