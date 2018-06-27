Everything We Know About Cardi B and Offset's Top-Secret Wedding

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 3:24 PM
That's Mrs. Cardi B, to you!
Days ago, the hip-hop superstar confessed she secretly married rapper Offset nine months ago. A practically impossible feat by Hollywood standards, made even more impressive by the fact that Cardi is music's current It Girl. So how did the expectant parents pull it off?
Enter Atlanta-based minister Melinda Guess, who kept the undercover nuptials under wraps until now. We're breaking down all the details of Cardi B and Offset's wedding, straight from the other person in the room when they said "I do!"
A Brief Crash Course: Before we get into the nitty-gritty, here are the must-know basics. Cardi took to social media with an emotional note confirming the rumors, writing, "There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do, but we [were] so in love we didn't want to lose each other."
The "Bodak Yellow" MC revealed they tied the knot in September 2017, one month before Offset publicly proposed at a concert in Philadelphia. "I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" Cardi also shared.
How the Couple Contacted the Officiant: Guess told E! News that someone from Cardi's team reached out with a request to marry "celebrity clients." She recalled it being described as a "private matter" and was not asked to sign a NDA.
@IamCardiB/Facebook
Setting the Scene: The bride dressed casually in a pair of fitted pants and a basic top, while the groom wore jeans and a T-shirt, Guess shared. She pronounced them husband and wife in their bedroom, which she said was decked out with a king size bed, two side chairs and a chest. "It wasn't decorated too much," Guess said, "but it was beautiful." Cardi's cousin was also present.
All About the Ceremony: Cardi and Offset exchanged traditional vows provided by Guess, who shared, "It was so much love. They were definitely excited and I could tell they were a little nervous, too. You can tell there is so much love between them." At the moment, they did not have rings to exchange.
The Big Finale: Guess said no tears were shed, but explained, "It was just kissing and hugs... They were both just so excited. It was just a happy moment."
In just a matter of time, Cardi is set to give birth to their first child. Last night, the lovebirds gathered their closest family and friends for a baby shower in Atlanta.
Congratulations!
—Reporting by Taylor Bryant
