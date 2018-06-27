Everything We Know About Cardi B and Offset's Top-Secret Wedding

That's Mrs. Cardi B, to you!

Days ago, the hip-hop superstar confessed she secretly married rapper Offset nine months ago. A practically impossible feat by Hollywood standards, made even more impressive by the fact that Cardi is music's current It Girl. So how did the expectant parents pull it off?

Enter Atlanta-based minister Melinda Guess, who kept the undercover nuptials under wraps until now. We're breaking down all the details of Cardi B and Offset's wedding, straight from the other person in the room when they said "I do!"

A Brief Crash Course: Before we get into the nitty-gritty, here are the must-know basics. Cardi took to social media with an emotional note confirming the rumors, writing, "There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do, but we [were] so in love we didn't want to lose each other."