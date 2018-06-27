Bella Hadid's Tiny Frames, J. Lo's Aviators and More Celeb Sunglasses

It's National Sunglasses Day, so we're throwing summer's best shades your way.

If you're stuck planning your wardrobe for your warm weather adventures, sunglasses are the easiest solution. Now, more than ever, there are so many standout trends that finding a unique pair to fit your individual style is effortless. And, celebrities make shopping even easier.

Did you wake up feeling ultra feminine? Bella Hadid's pink-tinted, mini cat-eye sunglasses with a simple white dress is an uncomplicated, yet impactful look. Are you heading to the beach in a neon orange bikini? Kim Kardashian's modern visor shades will take your vacation style to the next level. Or, are you just looking for an everyday pair that goes with everything? Celebrities have you covered.