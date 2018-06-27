Joe Jackson Dead at 89: La Toya Jackson and More Family Members Mourn Patriarch's Death

Taj Jackson also took to social media after news of Joe's death was made public, sending a message about the Jackson family's love for Joe.

"Disgusted by some of the comments I'm reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn't even know him," Taj wrote. "Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk."

He later told his Twitter followers, "We feel all the love and support from you guys and are extremely thankful."

TJ Jackson shared a photo of Joe on Instagram with the caption, "You did the unthinkable. You gave your all (and the prime years of your life) to make sure your kids and your family were a success. Some people will never understand the commitment and love it takes to do what you did. My life could have been so much different if it weren't for you. I could have been in a gang. I could have a father who was in and out of jail. But I don't. Why? Because you were plugged into your kids lives and saw a dream that they (or even the world) didn't know could exist. It took all of your strength to keep your entire family safe from the real dangers in life. You are misjudged but I know who the real you is. And as your grandson I am forever grateful for the strength I have from you. I will always remember what I've learned from you. I will always cherish you. Always. I love you grandpa."