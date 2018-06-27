This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Stands Up to Bullies After Getting Teased About His Teeth

Lonnie Chavis is sending a powerful message about bullying after being teased about his teeth.

The 10-year-old This Is Us star took to Instagram this week to respond to social media trolls who've been leaving him mean comments. "All the trolls that have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap...I mean trolling period...I could get my gap fixed, like braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart though?" Chavis began. "I mean, there are kids out here like killing themselves just because of y'all, hatin' and trollin' and doing just crazy stuff, I mean it's stupid."

"I mean is it fun? No! It hurts people," Chavis continued. "People kill themselves, and you're the one who's making them do it. I mean, fix your heart though, for real."