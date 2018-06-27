Inside Joe Jackson's Complicated Relationship With Michael and Janet Jackson and the Rest of the Music Dynasty Patriarch's Huge Family

Joe Jackson made his children call him Joseph.

But a controlling father with grand designs on his kids' future does not necessarily a musical dynasty make. Jackson's family just so happened to have included a bevy of talented performers, including a couple of extra-shiny little stars named Michael and Janet.

Joe Jackson is generally thought of as having been an abusive patriarch, one who admittedly used corporal punishment to discipline his children and who had been estranged from wife Katherine Jacksonfor more than 10 years. Suffice it to say, however, that the global pop landscape might not exist as it is if he hadn't insisted his offspring enter—and stick with—show business.

"I'm glad I was tough, because look what I came out with," Jackson, who died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer, told CNN's Piers Morgan in 2013. "I came out with some kids that everybody loved all over the world. And they treated everybody right."

How he treated them, though, has been a subject of controversy, and will ensure that his legacy—as father, husband, head of one of the world's most famous families and a talent manager who set two of the biggest pop stars of all time on their destined course—is a complicated one.