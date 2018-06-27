EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Ariana Grande’s Karaoke Birthday Party With Pete Davidson

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 8:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Couple goals!

Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson celebrated her birthday again on Tuesday night, the day she actually turned 25, this time with a karaoke night out with friends.

The group was made up of more than two dozen people, including the singer's brother Frankie Grande and mother Joan Grand and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. They partied at the private Lyric Lounge at Frames Bowling Lounge, where the pair grabbed mics and brought the nostalgia with duet of Evanescence's mega 2003 hit "Bring Me to Life," with Grande singing Amy Lee's parts, naturally, and Davidson rapping the lines performed by 12 StonesPaul McCoy.

Grande and her friend Doug Middlebrook posted videos of their performance of the gothic metal track, which was one of the most popular songs 15 years ago and which remains a karaoke fan-favorite.

"Some children had therapists, some children had this song in their CD Walkman," Middlebrook wrote on Instagram Stories.

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

During the festivities, Davidson, 24, also performed a solo rendition of rapper Eminem's 2002 track "Superman," while Grande performed Beyoncé's 2011 song "Love on Top."

"Pete loved it and she completely nailed the song," a source told E! News. 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Karaoke, Birthday Party

Instagram / Doug Middlebrook

Ariana Grande, Karaoke, Birthday Party

Instagram

Ariana Grande, Karaoke, Birthday Party

Instagram / Doug Middlebrook

Davidson and Grande acted "very sweet and loving" at the party, the source added.

Guests enjoyed an open bar and food such as pizza, sliders and artichoke dip. There was also a sheet cake bearing a childhood picture of Ariana, as well as a 40-pound piñata cake filled with rainbow candy and sprinkles. Everyone sang Happy Birthday.

"Ariana had a great night," the source said.

A day earlier, Grande and Davidson celebrated her birthday with family and friends at a restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. Grande wore a black top, brown Louis Vuitton mini skirt, black thigh high boots and cat ears. She and Davidson held hands as they got into a car.

"She looked really happy," a source said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , Couples , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News , Nostalgia
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Stands Up to Bullies After Getting Teased About His Teeth

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Recalls Being Told to Lose Weight After Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2: "It Does Something to You"

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry

Prince Harry Plays Coy About His Honeymoon With Meghan Markle

Tristan Thompson Showers Baby True With Kisses

Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson

Inside Joe Jackson's Complicated Relationship With Michael and Janet Jackson and the Rest of the Music Dynasty Patriarch's Huge Family

Joe Jackson Dies From Cancer at Age 89

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.