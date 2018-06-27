Hugh Grant Says He Should Have Gotten Married Sooner

After being one of Hollywood's longtime bachelors, Hugh Grantis a married man.

The Golden Globe winner tied the knot for the first time at 57 years old last month, making Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein his wife after years of dating and three children together.

While stopping by Today to promote his upcoming miniseries, A Very English Scandal, the star dished on his new life as a husband.

"It's really nice. I can't pretend it isn't," he told Savannah Guthrie of married life. "I should have done it before."

Without saying too much, the actor complimented his off-screen leading lady.

"I'm just lucky. I'm lucky," he continued. "I've got a great wife. I love her." Short, sweet and to the point!