Christina El Moussa Getting Her Own HGTV Series Christina on the Coast

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 6:38 AM
Christina El Moussa is striking out on her own. The Flip or Flop star has a new HGTV series all to herself: Christina on the Coast.
"Design is my favorite part of the house-flipping process and I can't wait to be able to now work directly with clients and create a space they've always dreamed of having," Christina said in a statement.
The new eight-episode series will follow Christina as she expands her design business in Southern California. Look for Christina to transform the outdated properties of clients into "high-end showplaces," HGTV said in a press release. The series will also feature Christina's personal life after her split from husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Expect cameras to capture Christina as she searches for the perfect new home for her fresh start, balance parenthood and career and a new relationship.
Christina on the Coast is expected to premiere in early 2019.
"The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life and I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning," Christina said in a statement.
Christina currently stars with her ex-husband Tarek on HGTV's Flip or Flop. New episodes of that show, which has spawned spinoffs set in other cities with other couples, air Thursdays, 9 p.m. on HGTV. Tarek is also in discussions to develop a potential new show with HGTV.
"Christina's design style is very popular, so it's a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series," Allison Page, president, HGTV and Food Network, said in a statement. "Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see ‘what happens next'—so we're bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can."
The El Moussas, who married in 2009, split as a couple in 2016. They filed for divorce in January 2017 and it was finalized January 2018. They have two kids together, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, and continue to co-parent and appear on Flip or Flop together.
HGTV said the network is in talks with both Christina and Tarek are for another season of Flip or Flop.
