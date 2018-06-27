Bachelor in Paradise Season 5: Who Should Hook Up With Who?

Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes our favorite yet also sometimes questionable summer show, Bachelor in Paradise.

The second (or sometimes third) chance for Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects doesn't premiere until Tuesday, August 7 (after this season of The Bachelorette concludes), but in the meantime, we gotta talk about who's gonna hook up with who!

While more and more contestants will arrive throughout the season (and while all of this has already been filmed), we've got 18 romantic hopefuls to pair up in as many ways as we can imagine.