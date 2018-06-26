20 Group Outfit Ideas for Your Bachelorette Party

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 4:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Bridesmaid Gifts

When it comes to your bachelorette party, you've got to go big or go home.

To us that's obvious advice, but how do you make it the most epic it could possibly be? Matching outfits, of course. If you're the bride to be, we don't have to tell you twice: You're probably already hard at work on those sweet swag bags for all your girls. And if yours include matching robes, embroidered eye masks, cute T-shirts and other group-approved looks, you are on the right track.

Need a few more ideas to make your bachelorette party look as fly as ever? Here you go!

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Silk Eye Masks

BUY IT: Slip for Beauty Sleep Silk "Bridesmaid" Eye Mask, $49

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Zip Up Hoodies

BUY IT: Wildfox Bridesmaid Zip Up Hoodie, $77

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Bridesmaid Bangles

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Her Day to Shine Bridesmaid Bangle, $44

Article continues below

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Coordinating Swim Suits

BUY IT: Private Party Bridesmaid One Piece, $99

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Casual Clutches

BUY IT: KAYU Bridesmaid Embroidered Woven Straw Pouch, $80 

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Matching Crop Tops

BUY IT: Private Party Bridesmaid Sleeveless Crop Top, $25 

Article continues below

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Bride Squad Robes

BUY IT: Boohoo Brides Squad Slogan Lace Detail Bridal Robe, $32

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Oversized Nighties

BUY IT: Always a Bridesmaid Black Slogan Oversized Nightie, $8

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Satin T-Shirt + Short Sets

BUY IT: Bridesmaid Embroidered Satin T-Shirt + Short Set, $30

Article continues below

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Floral Dressing Gowns

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Plus Bridesmaid Floral Blue Dressing Gown, $25 

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Strappy PJ Sets

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Satin Bridesmaid Embroidered Strappy short PJ Set, $35

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Pale Pink Nightshirts

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Pale Pink Bridesmaid Embroidered Back Piping Detail Nightshirt, $28

Article continues below

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Bride Squad Shirts

BUY IT: Bachelorette Party Shirts Bridesmaids Bride Squad Shirt, $17

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Embroidered Satin Robes

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Pale Pink Bridesmaid Embroidered Back Satin Robe, $38

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Embroidered Rompers

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Pale Pink Bridesmaid Embroidered Back PJ Romper, $35

Article continues below

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Tote Bags

BUY IT: Rosanna Bridesmaid Tote, $32

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Makeup Bags

BUY IT: Jade & Deer "Bridesmaid" Rectangle Loaf Cosmetic Bag, $12

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Bridesmaid Swimsuits

BUY IT: Boohoo Thailand Bridesmaid Slogan Scoop Swimsuit, $12 

Article continues below

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Bride Squad Tumblers

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Floral Bridesmaid Insulated Tumbler, $18

Shopping: Matching Bridesmaid

Cute Sock Sets

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Bridesmaid 3 Pack Sock Set, $25

Now, how about those group photos? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Shopping , Daily Deals , Fashion , Life/Style
Latest News
Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Cardi B, Daniel Tosh and More Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings

ESC: Summer Trends

7 Celebrity Summer Fashion Trends That Don't Look so Obvious

ESC: Meghan Markle

The Only Purse Style Meghan Markle Wears Now That She's Royal

Ariana Grande's Whirlwind Year--Happy Birthday!

Heather Locklear Reportedly Overdosed After Recent Arrest

Paris & Prince Jackson Carry on Michael Jackson's Legacy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.