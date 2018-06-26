Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Want a TV Wedding Under One Condition

When you meet, fall in love and get engaged on TV, chances are people are going to ask about your wedding.

But when it comes to newly engaged Ashley "I" Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, viewers aren't just asking about their upcoming special day. They want to know if they'll be able to watch it for themselves.

"I think we're both down for [a TV wedding] but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don't want to be limited to that," she revealed on iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast. "So I think if we couldn't have it the way we imagined is the only reason we wouldn't do it. We want it. We want it."

For now, both reality stars are simply trying to enjoy their new phase as an engaged couple.