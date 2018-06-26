Hilary Duff Can't Hide Her Excitement in Sweet Video From Her Gender Reveal Party

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 1:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilary Duff

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

It's official. Hilary Duff really, really wanted a baby girl. 

A few weeks have passed since the former Disney darling announced she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a daughter together, but the mom-to-be took to Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet video capturing the moment she found out the baby's sex. 

Over the Mother's Day holiday, Hilary and Matthew gathered their nearest and dearest for a gender reveal bash. During the celebration, the entire group shot off cannons, which were filled to the brim with—you guessed it—hot pink confetti and smoke. 

Duff's reaction is quite possibly the cutest thing you'll see all day, as she jumps for joy before embracing Koma with a hug and kiss. 

Photos

Hilary Duff's Street Style

"A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother's Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors. It was such a fun surprise! I can't think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this..... the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou," Hilary captioned the video. 

Hilary's 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, was also present for the memorable get-together, and she previously told James Corden he's already brainstorming names for his little sister. 

"We're up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name," the 30-year-old shared, adding, "He told his friend at school the other day that he's having a sister that's part red-butt monkey. So, we'll see. We never know."

The Younger actress and musician have been together for more than a year. 

Congratulations, Hilary! We can't wait to meet your little princess. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Pregnancies , Babies , Celeb Kids , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 5 finale

Do You Miss Brooklyn Nine-Nine? The Cast Has Important Summer Suggestions For You

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Watch as Tristan Thompson Dotes on Baby True in Heartwarming New Video

Luke Pell, Holly Allen

The Bachelorette's Luke Pell and Holly Allen Break Up Again

Khloe Kardashian, Wax Figure

Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Makes Her Debut in Las Vegas With an Iconic Look

How Kylie Jenner Is Doing Motherhood Her Way

Louis J. Horvitz, Neil Patrick Harris, Bruce Rosenblum

Emmy Award Winning Director, Louis J. Horvitz to Direct E!'s Inaugural People's Choice Awards Show This Fall

"Bachelor In Paradise" Stars End Engagement

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.