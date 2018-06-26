Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey Snuggle Up and Smooch in Spain

Half of Camila Cabello's heart may be in Havana, but the other half was on a bench in Barcelona with beau Matthew Hussey.

The 21-year-old songstress and the dating coach were spotted out and about in the Spanish city on Tuesday and, judging by the photos, there was clearly no shortage of PDA as the couple spent the early evening in the park.

According to a source, the star arrived in Barcelona on Monday morning along with her author boyfriend, her mom and younger sister while on break from Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour, for which she is an opening act. The tour resumes in Kentucky on Saturday.

According to the insider, the couple hung out at a local eatery Tuesday afternoon with Camila's mom and sister before heading to the Sagrada Família for a tour. However, since the famous landmark was crowded and it was getting late, the group headed to a small park instead for some brief fun.