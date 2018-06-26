Counting On's John David Duggar Enters Courtship With Abbie Burnett

The new couple also spoke about their new courtship in a video message.

"Abbie and I are just so excited," John David said.

The TLC star said the two have "known of each other for several years;" however, they didn't meet until a "couple months ago" when John David visited Abbie's home state of Oklahoma for a church event. She said the two "really connected then."

"We fell in love very quickly," John David said. "It's been a wonderful journey thus far, and [we're] taking the next step to move on to a courtship."