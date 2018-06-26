Hannah Gadsby and Nanette: What You Need to Know About the Comic and Netflix Special Everyone Is Talking About

You should know this name: Hannah Gadsby. However, if you ask your neighbor who Hannah Gadsby is, they probably won't be able to tell you. That's about to change. Gadsby and her Netflix comedy special Nanette have slowly started making waves—and rightfully so.

Gadsby's Nanette, a comedy show she's toured with and won prestigious awards for, including Best Comedy Show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2017, Barry Award for Best Show at Melbourne Comedy Festival 2017 and Best Comedy Performer at Helpmann Awards 2017, made its way to Netflix in June 2018. This isn't your typical stand-up special.

Nanette is funny, raw, unflinching and emotional. It's not every day a comic says they intend to leave comedy in a stand-up set, nor is Hannah Gadsby your traditional comic.

This is everything you should and need to know about Gadsby and Nanette.