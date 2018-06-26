Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh have called it quits.

The singer announced the news via Instagram Stories.

"Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated," he wrote. "I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."

Siriano's rep also confirmed the split to E! News.