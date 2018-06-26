Busy Philipps Shares Photos of Her "Hair Dye Mishap" on Her 39th Birthday

Busy Philipps found herself in a hairy situation on Monday when she accidentally dyed her tresses bright pink.

The actress, who turned 39 yesterday, documented the whole ordeal via Instagram Stories.

"Guys. I had a hair dye mishap on my birthday. Accident," she said. "I used a new dye and it's like bright fuchsia. Oh no!"

Reminding herself "nothing is permanent," the birthday girl tried to stay positive.

"But it will fade," she said. "You know, whatever. Maybe this is who I am now. 39. This is me."

However, it looks like a night out was just what the star needed. After enjoying dinner with friends, Philipps posted a new photo of her ‘do and wrote, "The pink is growing on me."

Photos

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' Are Friendship Goals

Busy Philipps

Instagram

In fact, she recently shared a new photo of her tresses looking radiant in the sunlight.

"Look at what the light did now,' she wrote. "Thank you for all your kind and sweet birthday wishes. I'm happy I'm here."

Philipps dyed her hair a lighter shade of pink just a few days ago. However, this isn't the first time she's colored her hair this shade. She also rocked pink hair in 2017.

In fact, the star is such a fan of the color that she even dyed her friend Michelle Williams' hair pink that same year.

"I want everything to be pink," Williams said during the transformation.

Here's hoping the rest of her year is just as rosy.

