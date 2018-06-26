Jimmy Fallon to Donald Trump: "Why Are You Tweeting at Me?"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 4:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jimmy Fallon had some choice words for President Donald Trump last night—and vice versa. On Sunday, Trump tweeted at Fallon, telling him to "be a man" after the host expressed regret for how he helped "humanize" the commander-in-chief during the presidential election in 2016. Fallon initially responded by making a donation to RAICES in Trump's name; the Texas-based non-profit helps immigrants and their children, primarily via free or low-cost legal services.

On Monday, Fallon opened The Tonight Show by addressing Trump's tweet.

"Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout out to our show's number one fan, the President of the United States!" Fallon said. "As you may have heard, last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So, Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working. When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, 'I have more important things to do.' Then I thought, 'Wait! Shouldn't he have more important things to do?' He's the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?" After sharing Trump's tweet with the audience, he said, "That's real. It's crazy. The president went after me on Twitter. It's pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players. In response, I made a donation in Trump's name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES. When Trump heard, he was like, 'I love RAICES—they're my favorite peanut butter cup.' There's no wrong way to eat a RAICES."

Read

Jimmy Fallon Got Sucked Into Politics Anyway

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"Let's get to some real news here," Fallon continued. "A new poll found that 58 percent of Americans think President Trump is intelligent. In response, Trump was like, 'OK, what did the other 58 percent say?' And today at the White House, Trump met with the King and Queen of Jordan—which got awkward when Trump thanked the King of Jordan for giving us Michael."

Fallon further teased Trump in his monologue by mentioning how Red Hen kicked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders out of its establishment over the weekend. After reading Trump's tweet about the restaurant, he joked, "If you've ever read a Yelp review and thought, 'Who's got the time to write this?' The answer is: The President of the United States."

Trump, meanwhile, took more jabs at Fallon—and other late-night hosts—Monday night at a rally in Columbia, S.C. "He was so disappointed to find out [my hair] was real. He couldn't believe it," he said. "Well, that's one of the great things I got. So, Jimmy Fallon apologized. He apologized for humanizing me. Can you believe it? Poor guy, because now he's going to lose all of us." Reflecting on the backlash Fallon received after the episode aired in September 2016, he said, "Jimmy Fallon calls me up and he's like a nice guy. He's lost. He looks like a lost soul. But you know what? He's a nice guy. I agreed to do his show and I guess because I was running at that time, I think, he got tremendous ratings. He should be thankful. He shouldn't be upset or angry...I go on the show, you know? I agree. 'Do whatever you want with my hair. Go ahead, let's go.' And that was it! You walk off, what is it, two and half years later? He's all apologizing because he humanized me? And he really hurt himself." Trump then explained that Fallon had called him to thank him for his appearance, as it gave The Tonight Show "monster ratings." Annoyed, Trump continued, "I said to him today, on social media, 'Jimmy, be a man. Just relax.'"

But Fallon wasn't Trump's only target.

Referring to The Late Show's Stephen Colbert as a "low life" and "the guy on CBS," Trump complained, "I mean honestly, are these people funny? And I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn't, I'd be in big trouble. But there's no talent. They're not like talented people. Johnny Carson was talented. I mean this guy on CBS, has no talent. Jimmy Kimmel would meet me before the election...I go to his studio to do a shot, he would stand outside of the sidewalk waiting for me. 'Oh, here he comes Donald Trump.' He opens my door. I wasn't president. I was like a guy—a guy with potential." Today, he'd pass on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That guy's terrible."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Donald Trump , The Tonight Show , Feuds , Celebrities , Celeb Drama , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nina, Botched 420

Captain of the "Big Boob Army" Educates the Doctors About Her Luxurious Life as a Sugar Baby on Botched!

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Her Party Girl Past Behind: "It's Dead"

Britney Spears, 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Britney Spears' Son Jayden James Federline Strikes Again With Another Prank

Ant-Man And The Wasp, Cast, Crew

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Inside the Star-Studded Premiere

Christian Siriano, Brad Walsh

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Bryan Adams, Princess Diana

Bryan Adams Insists He Was Just "Great Friends" With Princess Diana

Shannon Ford, Very Cavallari

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast of Kristin Cavallari's New E! Reality Series!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.