NBA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 8:11 PM

Ben Simmons, Anthony Anderson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports

Winning games is nice, but winning a 2018 NBA Award is a slam dunk.

On Monday night, basketball's biggest stars came together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the best in the sport.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the live award show presented by Kia featured performances by Travis Scott.

And in between the colorful commentary from Inside the NBA's studio team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, fans also watched several talented athletes take home some impressive trophies.

In case you missed the show, take a look at the complete list of winners below.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
WINNER: James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
WINNER: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

NBA Sixth Man Award          

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
WINNER: Lou Williams, LA Clippers

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
WINNER: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

NBA Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
WINNER: Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Sportsmanship Award

WINNER: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

NBA Coach of the Year

WINNER: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

Sager Strong Award

WINNER: Dikembe Mutombo

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Oscar Robertson

Play of the Year

Dunk of the Year -- Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
WINNER: Clutch Shot of the Year -- Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Assist of the Year -- Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Block of the Year -- New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis
Handler of the Year -- Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving

Clutch Shot of the Year

WINNER: Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard
Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker

Dunk of the Year

WINNER: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan
Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance
Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell

Block of the Year

WINNER: New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis
New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo
Phoenix Suns' Marquese Chriss

Assist of the Year

WINNER: Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
San Antonio Spurs' Kyle Anderson
LA Clippers' Milos Teodosic
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons

Hustle Award

WINNER: Amir Johnson

Handler of the Year

WINNER: Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving
Houston Rockets' James Harden
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker
Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson
Houston Rockets' Chris Paul

Best Style

WINNER: Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Houston Rockets' James Harden
Golden State Warriors' Nick Young

All-NBA First Team 

Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Kevin Durant, Warriors
James Harden, Rockets
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Damian Lillard, Blazers

NBA All-Rookie Team

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Ben Simmons, 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics

NBA All-Defensive Team

Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Victor Oladipo, Pacers
Jrue Holiday, Pelicans
Robert Covington, 76ers

The 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia air Monday night at 9 p.m. on TNT. 

