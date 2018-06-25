The Bachelorette Gets Fed Up and Leaves a Man in the Desert

Ah Las Vegas, the perfect place to...roll the dice on love?

The Bachelorette took a little trip to Sin City mostly to make a whole bunch of gambling puns and also ride camels. There was also some classic canoodling in a hot tub in the middle of the desert, a two-on-one we'll get to in a bit, and one of the worst dates in the history of this show at least in terms of general embarrassment.

On a giant group date, Wayne Newton arrived to trend on Twitter for a bit and teach the men how to sing the tune of "Danke Schoen" into a woman's face, then had them write their own lyrics to the song to then sing to Becca on stage in front of other humans. It was an absolute nightmare that mortified us to our core, and to be honest, we fast forwarded through most of it. (We also fast forwarded through most of the hot tub canoodling with Colton. We don't have time for this!)

After we died that small death, we then watched Becca make out with Bad Instagrammer Garrett while Eddie from Friends spiraled out of control, as if someone had killed his fish or something. If he didn't get a rose then, he was never gonna get a rose. How could Blake get the rose over him? He might as well go home!