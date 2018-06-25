Riverdale's KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse Troll Each Other Over Funny Throwback Photos

Nothing like hilarious Instagram banter to make Monday more bearable.

Riverdale star KJ Apa took to Instagram to post a funny picture comparing him and his co-star Cole Sprouse.

"KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse when they were actually 17," the picture said, along with photos of the two stars, where KJ seems to be a little more muscular than his counterpart.

"Man... I would have absolutely crushed you at age 17. Crushed," wrote KJ.