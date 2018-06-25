2018 Emmy Nominations: Our Dream Ballot

Have you heard? It's Emmys time!

You may have noticed some of your favorite stars doing the rounds on talk shows and with panels, even though they don't have any new episodes to promote. That's because nominations for the 2018 Emmys are just around the corner (July 12, be sure to come back to E! News for coverage) and in the era of Peak TV there are so many talented folks and outstanding shows jockeying for the coveted nomination slots.

Gone from this year are House of Cards, Better Call Saul, Master of None, Veep and perennial winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and back in the running after a year away is Emmys favorite Game of Thrones.