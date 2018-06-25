Jimmy Fallon Tried to Stay Out but Got Sucked Into Politics Anyway: Inside a Late-Night Inevitability

"It's just not what I do," the 43-year-old funnyman told Sunday Today's Willie Geist in October. "I think it'd be weird for me to start doing it now. I don't really even, you know, care that much about politics, gotta be honest. I love pop culture more than I love politics. I'm just not that brain, you know."

Of course, neither was Kimmel, really, but over the past year he may have surpassed Colbert as one of this presidential administration's fiercest critics—or at least he has in the eyes of the conservative media that loves to tell Kimmel to stay in his lane, to no avail. Though never a big fan of Trump before, Kimmel's prominent entrée into the conversation began on a personal note last year when his infant son Billy needed emergency heart surgery and he gave an impassioned plea for universal health care (or at least insurance for everybody) on Jimmy Kimmel Live, much to the ire of Trump supporters. He also has made (often quite hilarious) arguments for gun control and DACA, and he has blasted the administration for its policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

A back-and-forth on Twitter with Sean Hannity, who bashed Kimmel for making fun of first lady Melania Trump (Hannity presumably having forgotten the sort of things he said about Michelle Obama during Barack Obama's time in the White House), resulted in Kimmel apologizing—not to Hannity, really, but to anyone he might have offended with a sexual innuendo pertaining to Trump and the Fox News host.