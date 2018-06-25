Adam Rippon, Jerry Rice and More Athletes Pose Nude for ESPN The Magazine's 2018 Body Issue

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 11:26 AM

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, ESPN, Body Issue, 2018, Cover

Courtesy ESPN The Magazine/Photo by Radka Leitmeritz

The bodies are back—and history is being made! 

In honor of its annual Body IssueESPN The Magazine debuted its slate of athletic cover stars for 2018. Spoiler alert: there was no clothing involved. 

From a 22-year-old former Rookie of the Year to a retired, three-time Super Bowl champion, this year's issue features 10 athletes ranging in shape, age, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and sport. 

Among those celebrated on a cover this year are Adam Rippon, an Olympic figure skater and the first openly gay United States male athlete to win a medal in a Winter Olympics, as well as retired football star Jerry Rice and all-time NCAA home run leader Lauren Chamberlain

As a milestone moment in the magazine's history, one of the covers also features couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe—the first openly gay couple to be included on a Body Issue cover. 

Check out all of the incredible covers in E!'s gallery below and visit ESPN's online version of the issue here

Photos

Athletes Pose Nude for ESPN the Magazine's 2018 Body Issue

