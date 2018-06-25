Which Queer Eye Star Has Changed the Most With Newfound Fame?

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 9:06 AM
Netflix
Not even the Fab Five from Netflix's Queer Eye are immune to the changes of fame. Yes, some of them have changed, according to each other.
While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Fab Five—Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski—were asked which of them has changed the most since the show became ah it. Jonathan said he didn't think any of them had changed, but Bobby called out Antoni. When host Andy Cohen asked Bobby to explain why he singled out Antoni, the home décor expert was quick with his answer. Fame isn't all bad.
"I think because he's gotten a lot more confidence," Bobby said. "In the very beginning he was kind of quiet, almost like he didn't feel like he was supposed to be there."
"That's very true," Antoni cracked.
"And now I don't feel that," Bobby continued. "He's very confident in his craft, he's confident in who he is and I love seeing that in him."
"That's very sweet," Antoni said.
In the video above, Karamo assigns himself and his Queer Eye costars with Real Housewives counterparts and explains why each member is who he deems them. We'll leave you with this: Jonathan Van Ness is Erika Girardi (aka Erika Jayne) and it makes sense.
Queer Eye season two is now streaming on Netflix. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
