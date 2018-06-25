Netflix Assembles 47 Black Artists for "A Great Day in Hollywood" Video Celebrating Diversity

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 7:24 AM

Netflix, A Great Day in Hollywood

Kwaku Alston/Netflix

It was a "A Great Day in Hollywood" for Netflix during the BET Awards. The streaming giant dropped a new spot during the award show featuring 47 black Netflix talent and behind-the-scenes creative who are responsible for more than 20 original shows, movies and documentaries.

The spot, which is a reimagining of the famous 1958 photo "A Great Day in Harlem" that featured 57 notable jazz musicians assembled together, was directed by Lacey Duke, and the final photo, above, was shot by Kwaku Alston.

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin provided the narration over shots of the likes of Ava DuVernay, Laverne Cox and Spike Lee.

The full list of talent assembled, in alphabetical order:

Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why
Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage; Juanita)
Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)
Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People)
Antonique Smith (Luke Cage)
Ashley Blaine Featherson (Dear White People)
Ava DuVernay (13th, Central Park Five)
Brett Gray (On My Block)
Britney Young (GLOW)
Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)
Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne)
Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage)
Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black)
Dawn Porter (Bobby Kennedy for President)
DeRay Davis (How To Act Black)
Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why)

DeRon Horton (Dear White People)
Gabrielle Dennis (Luke Cage)
Hayley Law (Altered Carbon; Riverdale)
Justin Simien (Dear White People)
Justine Simmons (All About The Washingtons)
Kano (Top Boy)
Kat Graham (The Holiday Calendar; How It Ends)
Kia Stevens (GLOW)
Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)
Lena Waithe (Master of None; Dear White People; Step Sisters)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
Marlon Wayans (Naked; Woke-ish)
Marque Richardson (Dear White People; Step Sisters)
Mike Colter (Luke Cage)
Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage)
Nia Long (Roxanne Roxanne, Dear White People)

Nia Jervier (Dear White People; Step Sisters)
Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things)
Quincy Brown (The Holiday Calendar)
Rapsody (Rapture)
Rev Run (All About The Washingtons)
Russell Hornsby (Seven Seconds)
Sacha Jenkins (Rapture)
Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why)

Sierra Capri (On My Block)
Simone Missick (Luke Cage)
Spike Lee (She's Gotta Have It)
Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why)
Sydelle Noel (GLOW)
Vaneza Oliveira (3%)
Yance Ford (Strong Island)

Cox shared the spot on her Instagram and said, "So honored to be a part of the @netflix family and a part of this incredible proclamation with all of this incredible black talent. ‘This is not a moment. This is a movement.'"

